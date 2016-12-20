Bill Warner: Some ideas for President Trump to ponder

I did not vote for him, but I hope he is successful. Donald Trump’s win has stopped the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal – yay! I hope he doesn’t go back on his promises. It appears Trump has a solution for climate change. Surround himself with other deniers and ignore the facts, problem solved! Hiring people from Wall Street to deal with the banking fraud might work, they are the experts. With immigration, he needs to consult Native Americans, expect he would find the real number of illegals is closer to 350 million; doubt they could deport them all.
I think it’s good that President-elect Trump is working toward better relations with Russia. This could greatly reduce conflicts and military costs. This could also result in enough savings for Congress to repay the $2.8 trillion they borrowed from our Social Security fund, and also pay for rebuilding our infrastructure.
I hope he succeeds in replacing Obamacare with something better, single-payer, universal coverage for all or even the coverage that Congress has provided for themselves at taxpayer expense. Don’t we deserve the same coverage our public servants get?
Ancient curse: May you live in interesting times!
Bill Warner, Ceres
