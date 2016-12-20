Jerry Couchman: How will Gov. Brown save the world without all that water?

Gov. Jerry Brown vows he will save the world from climate change. If President-elect Donald Trump impedes his efforts, Brown says he will launch his own satellite. He claims California has gross domestic product of over $2.2 trillion. That would be impossible if 40 percent of “our“ water is released for fish, which, like everything else, is just an unproven theory. Cities and farmers have constructed dams for power and water. Hundreds of thousand acres of farming will be eliminated if more water is released. It will also effect everything from growing, harvesting, processing and marketing the products produced, and thousands of jobs. The governor is truly a “Moonbeam” and should not have the right or ability to operate this way, including his high-speed rail and the tunnel under the delta. The State Water Resources Control Board’s power should be reduced.
Jerry Couchman, Modesto
