Taking children from parents is immoral

Is there any doubt now about what Donald Trump is buying?
It’s not real estate or loyalty or votes. He’s trying to buy the soul of America. The question now is how much of our dignity and our principles are we willing to sell?
For several years, the Great Dealmaker has saturated followers with tweets that immigrants are “bad hombres,” “rapists” and “drug dealers.” Only Trump’s Wall can thwart their invasion, keep us safe.
So does Trump go after “bad hombres”? No. He goes after kids. Toddlers and trembling 10-year-olds; babies speaking only through their screams.
Some 2,000 children have been taken from parents at the border. Heartless Secretary for Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen has lied about the facts and excused the bad behavior of some gun-toting agents.
Crossing the border without permission is against the law. But absent other crimes like smuggling, those who did it in the past were charged with civil infractions and deported. Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy charges them with a crime. Criminals can’t be housed with children, so families are separated.
Outrage has followed, even from Fox News, evangelical pulpits and many moral Republicans.
Former First Lady Laura Bush wrote a piece for the Washington Post decrying a “cruel” and “immoral” practice. She pointed out that U.S. agents aren’t even allowed to hug a crying child. Michelle Obama came to Bush’s side. Melania Trump’s office issued a statement asking for a country that “governs with heart.”
This provoked a typical Trump tweet-storm.
Trump lies frequently, but poorly. First he blamed Democrats for a policy announced only three months ago. Then Trump insisted it’s only because Democrats won’t negotiate – never mind that Trump slapped down moderate Republicans by having House Speaker Paul Ryan kill off their immigration compromise. Trump even tried to deflect blame by calling his own policy “so sad” between Tweets selling MAGA hats.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions cherry-picked scripture to excuse the policy. Here’s one for you Jeff: “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” – Luke, 17:2
Session tipped his hand Monday, saying we wouldn’t need to separate families if we just had a wall.
Creating terror, sorrow and psychological trauma and compromising the principles of our nation is nothing more than a bargaining chip for Trump’s wall?
To build his wall, Trump needs his enablers in Congress, who have consistently endorsed his worst impulses for 18 months.
For the past few months, Jeff Denham has worked on an immigration solution. After Trump pulled the rug from under the Dreamers by revoking the rule that protects them, Denham worked with a few other Republicans and Democrats to find a way to keep 700,000 young Dreamers at home. On Trump’s behalf, Ryan kept it from coming to a vote.
Denham has been a loyal soldier for Trump, supporting his priorities 97.5 percent of the time. You’d think that would buy some credibility, some help. But Trump doesn’t care about Denham’s priorities or his loyalty.
It’s not just the welfare of 2,000 innocent children on the line here. Even if craven politicians stand with Trump, America must not. Good people – conscientious liberals and fearless conservatives; people who care nothing for politics but plenty for children – must decide. Will we stare down our government, or stare each morning into a mirror at someone who did nothing?
What price is Donald Trump putting on his wall? It’s the price of America’s soul.
Comments