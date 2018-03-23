Why Trump’s trade war with China will hurt the Central Valley

President Donald Trump undoubtedly understands real estate deals and bankruptcy court proceedings, but we don’t think he understands international trade. Or perhaps he just doesn’t care about the harm his blossoming little trade war is going to cause.
In what could be one of his biggest international blunders to date, President Trump on Thursday imposed a series of tariffs on Chinese communications and airplane parts and machinery. The intent is to force China to better respect American intellectual property. Predictably, China retaliated Friday by announcing tariffs on 128 items, including many grown here – almonds, walnuts, fresh and dried fruit and wine. Farm products like avocados, pork, soybeans, etc. will be 15 percent more expensive in China, while items like recycled aluminum get a 25 percent bump. The same products arriving from Australia or Europe or India will be that much cheaper.
Not everyone sees Trump’s move as a blunder. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is giddy over them; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted, wrongly, that tariffs would simply bring China to the table without retaliation. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer called the tariffs “exactly right.” But New York Stock Exchange traders see it differently; the Dow fell 425 points Friday and was down 1,225 points for the week.
How much this will hurt Valley exports is debatable. China is not the largest importer of any of our ag products, but it is a significant market. Wine shipments to China last year totaled $2.7 billion, and most of that came from California. Some 150 million pounds of almonds were sent to China last year. As our incomes fall, even just a little, costs for things like computer tablets and smartphones will get more expensive.
Perhaps this will bring China to the negotiating table, and our nation’s “intellectual” property will be better protected. Then, folks in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Silicon Alley and the Silicon Prairie will start seeing even greater profits.
But here in the Central Valley, where China aimed its retaliation, we’ll be busy taking one for the team. We have a question for those around here who voted for Trump: How’s the view from under the bus?
