Modesto, expand city manager search and a better direction

When the Modesto City Council goes behind closed doors today it won’t be to decide one employee’s fate. It will be to decide if the council members have any idea where we’re going as a city.
The council could take one word – “interim” – off Interim City Manager Joe Lopez’s title, giving him the job. Or, it could decide to conduct a broad search to find out if there are other good candidates for city manager. Or do nothing.
Conduct the search. That’s the only way to be certain we’re getting the best person. That’s assuming the “best person” wants to come to Modesto.
When the council decided to dismiss City Manager Jim Holgersson, it took a self-inflicted hit in its reputation for how it deals with top executives. The firing sent an unsettling signal to anyone who might be interested in moving to a city with high unemployment, higher crime and a council that is often in disarray.
Holgerson had his faults, but he had been a good antidote to Modesto’s previous city manager. He had begun the long process of changing the “heads-down, bunker-up” culture that existed at city hall before he arrived. He helped settle contentious union conflicts. He created an excellent working relationship with his Stanislaus County counterpart. He even helped repair the city’s litigious relationship with Modesto Irrigation District. His focus on strong neighborhoods made the city stronger.
If the council had waited seven months, it could have dismissed Holgersson without having to buy out his $129,000 contract. Firing him — because his style didn’t suit four council members — seemed an inexplicable and expensive act of hubris.
After only a short time as a deputy city manager, Lopez was thrown into that breach – and it’s clear he’s had to learn on the job. There was a significant slip when it was discovered the city spent $2.2 million more on paving than had been budgeted, though it happened in 2012.
What the city needs is someone who can continue the task of changing a neurotic internal culture while assuring the city’s partners – the county, MID, other cities, developers and those working to expand businesses – that it knows where it’s going and what it wants to be when it grows up.
Lopez might be that person. There might be someone better. We won’t know until we look. Conduct the search, Modesto; then choose the person best suited to make this city better.
Comments