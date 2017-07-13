Witch hunt? That’s not what most of us think

The prudent thing, the sensible course of action, would be to let this entire scandal – trying to collude with Russians, lying about it, bragging about firing an investigator, etc. – die down. Get on with important government business, even wrong-headed business, and let the investigation being conducted by the universally respected former head of the FBI do its work.
Donald Trump doesn’t do prudence. The Twitter-in-Chief instead lets fly his support for the son who was dumb enough to say “I love it” to meeting with someone whom he was told represented the Russian government and was offering him information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Information that, if it had been useful, would have left Team Trump indebted to our most formidable global adversary.
Each day we are learning more details not only about how Team Trump tried to get the Russians to help them win the election, but also what the Russians could expect to get out of it.
McClatchy’s Washington Bureau reported Wednesday that House and Senate intelligence committees and the Justice Department are looking into whether the Trump campaign’s digital operation – run by son-in-law Jared Kushner – helped guide Russia’s fake news war on Clinton. If true, that’s close to collusion.
Over on CNN, a 2013 video surfaced of Trump’s dinner with a Russian billionaire (few Russians become billionaires without Vladimir Putin’s permission) and the music promoter who later set up the infamous meeting between Donald Jr. and the Russian lawyer.
Politico reported Trump wouldn’t commit to upholding the sanctions President Barack Obama put on Russia for meddling in our elections. He sees them not as justifiable punishment for that Kremlin-orchestrated act of electoral sabotage, but as bargaining chips. “I’ve made great deals. That’s what I do,” he said, suggesting the sanctions could come off if there is some sort of settlement in Syria and Ukraine. “Why would I take sanctions off without getting anything?”
But what about the additional sanctions the Senate voted 98-2 to impose on Russia? White House operatives are lobbying to water them down before a vote in the House.
As the evidence mounts, as the lies crumble, as motivations become more clear, Trump continues to insist this is all some sort of conspiracy. The day he Tweeted the probe is a “witch hunt,” his nominee to become FBI director – Christopher Wray – said exactly the opposite. He pledged to keep “strict independence” from any White House persuasion.
Increasingly apoplectic Democrats should calm down and let Republicans catch up. Lindsey Graham and John McCain have never liked Trump and continue to point out his inconsistencies. Slowly, others are joining them, demanding answers and calling members of Team Trump to testify before Congress.
Sadly, Northern California’s Republican contingent isn’t among them. Turlock’s Jeff Denham, Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, Tulare’s Devin Nunes and Elk Grove’s Tom McClintock are oh-so-silently standing by their man. Eventually, that could be a lonely spot.
Thirty percent of Americans will excuse any action by The Donald; they didn’t so much vote for him as join his cult. Half of Americans find him odious, and always will. If we’re going to survive this mess as a nation, it’s up to the 30 percent of Americans who preferred Trump’s brand of awful to Clinton’s basket of indignities to come through.
We expect they’re waiting for Mueller to finish his work. That’s prudent. But if anyone tries to interfere with that work, it would be more prudent to speak up. It could be their last chance.
