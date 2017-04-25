Defending science as many in power try to ignore it

When it comes to caring about the Earth, California got to the party long before it was fashionable. We had to; it was either that or learn to enjoy breathing smog. Instead of listening to those who insisted our air, water and earth couldn’t be cleaned up, we put science to work doing just that.
So it was nice to see last Saturday’s March for Science coincide with Earth Day, and nicer to know people in 500 cities worldwide marched for scientific knowledge – Modesto among them.
Still, it should alarm every Californian – every American – that scientists by the thousands felt compelled to spend a day making speeches aimed at convincing the government to base its policy and funding decisions on scientific fact, not ideological fiction.
Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has often quipped that “the good thing about science (is) it’s true, whether or not you believe in it. That’s why it works.”
But to get science to work, we need leaders who believe in it. Unfortunately, they’re in short supply in the Trump administration.
Donald Trump’s bookkeepers have threatened to cut billions from the budgets of the Environmental Protection Agency, National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy, affecting critical initiatives from cancer research to climate monitoring. Congressional leaders say Trump’s “skinny budget” is dead on arrival, but it’s a sobering insight into the president’s priorities.
Vice President Mike Pence has testified before Congress that the science of human evolution is merely a “theory” and should be taught that way.
Ben Carson, the pediatric neurosurgeon who is now director of Housing and Urban Development, has doubted the benefits of children getting a full course of vaccines, saying some standard childhood immunizations are “unnecessary.” To protect society from the ravages of polio, pertussis, measles and other deadly diseases, it is absolutely necessary to immunize children. Carson’s pandering to the anti-vax fringe borders on malpractice.
The president ignores thousands of scientists and enormous data to insist that climate change is either a hoax or not due to mankind’s action. The man he put in charge of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, is a climate change denier, too. And so neither Trump nor Pruitt has a problem reopening carbon spewing coal plants or letting automakers slow the drive to more fuel-efficient vehicles.
Most troubling, Trump has threatened to pull out of the Paris climate-change accord, under which the U.S., China and nearly 200 other countries agreed to cut carbon emissions. Withdrawal will have disastrous consequences, accelerating all manner of climatic catastrophes.
That led Gov. Jerry Brown to call China the world’s “great hope” for combating climate change last week. China? One of the most polluted environments on earth? Apparently, the Chinese are not blind to the science or the profit possibilities in taking action.
Now we learn the administration wants to kill the Energy Star program, which encourages appliance makers to list energy efficiency so consumers can make smart choices. So far, it has shaved $362 billion from energy bills, cost taxpayers a pittance and has prevented nearly 2.5 billion tons of greenhouse gases from escaping into the atmosphere.
In 2017, it’s stunning we should have to defend science itself from willful ignorance. If that means attending Earth Day festivals and marching through our streets to celebrate science, that’s what we’ll do. It’s always good to have some fun while doing good.
