By keeping Santos, voters can help make OID a better district

They couldn’t beat Linda Santos in an election.
They couldn’t throw her out of meetings she had every right to attend.
They couldn’t keep her from speaking out against water-sale schemes the court has since deemed improper.
They even delayed creating fairness for OID voters so they could more easily get rid of a director they disliked.
So what must Oakdale’s good ol’ boys do when an uppity woman rancher won’t go away? Recall her.
And if a few corners have to be cut while doing it, well, this board knows all about cutting corners.
Those connected to Oakdale Irrigation District general manager Steve Knell are using the flimsy excuse that Santos shows favoritism. The real motive is to protect an organization notorious for ignoring the law, hiding its actions and criticizing anyone who notices.
This recall, which ends April 25, should be rejected. Santos should be retained and encouraged to continue bringing transparency to OID’s decisions.
Some background. In 2006, after Knell arrived to manage OID, its facilities were broken down and antiquated. To protect their rights to use the state’s water, districts must promise not to waste it. To keep that promise, OID needed to make roughly $50 million in upgrades.
But the district’s farmers weren’t interested in higher water rates to fund the fixes. So, knowing water had been leaking away through those broken down structures, Knell’s plan was to pay for improvements by using them to recover lost water then selling it.
When water was plentiful, no one complained and OID became well known for selling water to far away farmers. But during the drought, when water was selling at a premium, OID ran its 21 groundwater pumps to supplement its river supplies. That kept its water customers and local farmers happy, but contributed to nearby residential wells going dry. Those residents turned their outrage into action and elected Santos and Gail Altieri to the board.
In 2015, The Bee reported OID had allowed its voting divisions to grow wildly out of balance. Instead of five divisions with roughly the same number of residents, as required by law, one division had nearly twice as many residents as another. But even after Santos and Altieri were seated, OID management moved slowly to redraw the lines.
Why? Recalls are based on having the signatures of 25 percent of a division’s total voters. If the divisions had been redrawn, twice as many signatures would have been required for a recall.
That, in part, led to the Civil Grand Jury’s condemnation of OID.
It wasn’t the first time the board has been denounced. In 2015, it tried to hide a water sale by conducting the vote during a meeting of an affiliated agency. More recently, city residents were outraged to learn they have been paying $1 million a year in OID fees and getting only a few charitable projects and some storm drains in return. Others were angry that paid signature-gatherers misrepresented their cause when trying to get Santos ousted.
Finally, there was a fallowing program connected to another water sale. Before launching it, the district failed to consider environmental impacts. So the court struck it down. Twice.
If that program had followed the rules, it might have provided a model for other districts. Most of the proceeds would have gone to farmers and required them to invest heavily in efficiency.
Nate Ludlow was one of the few to sign up, and now he stands as the only alternative to Santos. Ludlow says he wants to bring peace to this contentious board. That’s nice, but it’s not what OID needs most. It needs to be made more transparent and accountable. Linda Santos will help do that.
Vote to retain Santos and get rid of OID’s shoddy, unethical and illegal practices.
