Losing shoes and losing jobs in Modesto

It’s freezing ... except at city hall
Modesto appears to be in some financial trouble. The city’s pension obligations are playing Pac-Man with the budget and eating up everything in sight. Now more than ever we need leadership, vision and a plan to guide us to stable footing. So, what do we do?
Obviously, panic. We institute a hiring freeze then fire our city manager because he was more concerned with building the community than slashing the budget.
Huh?
In the midst of a hiring freeze, members of our city council essentially just decided to create a new position of ex-city manager, which pays $128,852 for the next seven months, and they filled it with Jim Holgersson.
Huh?
But, you can’t argue with the hiring freeze. Modesto will certainly save some money, despite the freeze exempting efforts to hire 22 additional police officers, whose pensions are a significant factor in why we now need a hiring freeze.
Huh?
Is anybody else confused?
I understand the need to identify priorities. I’ll even accept the premise that public safety is priority No. 1. But, is anybody thinking that, just perhaps, a few great hires in the Economic Development Department could help bring our community the number of good-paying jobs that study after study shows have significant impacts on reducing crime rates?
Is anybody thinking that conceivably with a few great hires in Parks & Recreation, we could provide our community enough programs and activities for young people that study after study shows have significant impacts on steering kids away from gangs?
Is anybody thinking that maybe with just 10 new non-police hires, we could do significantly more to make our community a safer place than we can with 22 additional cops?
Maybe, that’s what Jim Holgersson was thinking. Maybe, that’s why he’s getting paid for the next seven months to do nothing.
Reggie Rucker is a Modesto entrepreneur and social media marketing professional.
As jobs walk away, some go barefoot
Recently, during one of my often futile efforts to organize my life via closet-streamlining, I came across several forgotten pair of shoes in good condition.
I decided to donate them to a local thrift store that employs people looking for a second or third chance at improving their lives. On my way there, I observed the usual number of homeless people, but what struck me as out of the ordinary was how many were not wearing shoes – despite the weather being cold and rainy.
My shoes never made it to the thrift store. I handed them out directly to the shoeless.
Most of the shoes were gratefully received, some put on immediately and others probably traded or discarded after I left.
On my way back home, I stopped at a local home improvement store. I noticed there were two cash registers open with over five people in each line, and several self-operated check-out stations. These machines are detestable because when an item that has been paid for is not found in the bag at home, or an item is charged twice, there is no one to blame but myself.
Determined not to spend more time than necessary in the store, I painstakingly rang up, paid for and bagged my items.
What is the relationship between shoes and self-check registers? Jobs.
When jobs are lost, people who are just a few paychecks away from being homeless end up on the streets, often losing their shoes in the process.
As consumers, we have contributed to the loss of jobs because it is more convenient to order items online rather than lose time going to a brick-and-mortar store. We forget that these stores provide jobs that keep people in homes ... and shoes.
Teresa Saltos is a Modesto registered nurse and recent law school graduate.
