Democrats must consider Gorsuch on his merits alone

The decision facing Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris and the rest of the Senate’s Democratic caucus isn’t really whether or not Neil Gorsuch is qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. He is.
The question is whether or not they want to sink as low as Mitch McConnell and the Republican caucus and try to filibuster away Gorsuch’s nomination.
No doubt, it’s a tempting choice. Bad choices often are.
McConnell et al. gave into their worst instincts last year and refused to even meet an equally qualified – and more moderate – jurist in Merrick Garland. It was ugly, unjust and possibly unconstitutional. They made a purely political calculation of the worst kind. The good of the nation, good governance, bipartisanship be damned; they were committed to thwarting a duly elected president they hated.
Now, the Democrats are faced with a similar situation. Before them is a well-qualified nominee from a president they clearly despise. Democrats don’t have the numbers in the Senate to deny him outright. But under the Senate’s rules, they can filibuster, possibly derailing Gorsuch’s nomination.
Payback might feel good, but it would be wrong.
As much as we will undoubtedly find some, maybe many, of Gorsuch’s opinions upsetting, unsettling and wrongheaded, the better choice is to set aside any thirst for revenge against McConnell and allow the Gorsuch nomination to proceed. Such a course might show the dwindling minority of middle-of-the-road voters that at least a few people in Washington can act like grownups.
The Senate confirmation hearings revealed nothing to disqualify Gorsuch, 49, from sitting on the nation’s highest bench. He’s gone to the right schools, kept his nose clean, the American Bar Association likes him; as jurists go, he’s a capable enough writer.
He even took a verbal jab at the man who nominated him, signaling his displeasure with Donald Trump’s juvenile trashing of judges who ruled against him. He said specifically that even a president is not above the law. Hear, hear!
What would Democrats gain by filibustering? A stage, for sure.
But McConnell, unprincipled as he is, would then re-reverse course on ending filibusters. Now, it takes 60 votes to do that; requiring only a simple majority to end debate is called the “nuclear option.”
In 2005, McConnell was all for that approach when Republicans were in power. Then, in 2013, when Democrats decided to break the stalemate on filling long-vacant appellate court seats by ending filibusters, he was adamantly opposed. Now, with Gorsuch’s nomination in the balance, he’s back to his original position.
We could argue that all elections in America should be decided based solely on who gets the most votes, but that’s a different editorial.
The senators were right to question Gorsuch’s views and previous decisions on reproductive rights, “dark money” in politics, religious liberty, unfettered gun ownership, use of torture and whether the rights of corporations outweigh those of individuals. But we learned little.
Gorsuch gave the same non-answers all court nominees provide.
Still, we know he would tilt a divided court conservative. We also know he’s willing to speak his mind even if the man who nominated him disapproves.
Senators must vote their consciences when considering Neil Gorsuch. If he is lacking, vote against him. But any venom they still hold for Mitch McConnell’s reprehensible tactics in 2016 they should set aside for another day. It will come soon enough.
