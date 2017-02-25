Being single in Modesto and being singled out by Trump

Why does Modesto make it hard to be single?
Valentine’s Day came early this year. While my singleness reminder normally comes when love is filling the air like a red-alert smog day in Beijing, this year’s annual junk punch landed in December when several “friends” sent me the latest “Modesto sucks” list on Facebook – “Best and Worst Cities for Singles.”
Modesto was ranked 95th among 150, our saving grace being we have cheap movies.
While appreciative of my friends’ wish for me to escape Modesto to find love, I place little stock in any list suspiciously weighted toward the number of Tinder users. That said, most singles will agree, it’s hard out here.
What resonated about the list is the case sociologists made for why single people are valuable to a city and how cities can attract them.
In brief, singles pay into the system more than they take out. They shop, eat, play, rent and generally pay taxes while drawing less from public services. Families, on the other hand, typically have less-diverse spending patterns while pulling more from public resources through schools, libraries, etc. Vibrant cities have a good balance of both. The sociologists argued that cities should invest in the development of walkable nightlife, cultural events, job opportunities and more amenities that appeal to singles – like retail shopping options.
Fitting, then, that this past Valentine’s Day our Modesto City Council rejected hiring a firm that helps cities attract more stores, restaurants and other retailers. Despite the mission of Mayor Ted Brandvold’s 100-Day Committee to find more revenue without raising taxes, the council (over noteworthy opposition from Doug Ridenour and Jenny Kenoyer) couldn’t find the average person’s equivalent of $25 in their budget to do just that.
So, while council members continue to be pennywise and pound foolish, I’ll just be over here, apparently looking for love in the wrong place.
Reggie Rucker is a Modesto entrepreneur and social media marketing professional
Will wall hurt workers or those who depend on them?
Undocumented workers are essential to California’s agricultural economy. Rather than building a “beautiful wall” and hiring 15,000 immigration officers to keep them out (or deport them), our immigration policies should be reformed to help them find a way to stay.
California produces almost half of all domestically grown fruit, nuts and vegetables. Almonds alone account for 97,000 jobs in the Central Valley and add $11 billion to the Gross State Product, according to a 2014 economic report published by the University of California. Who living in Modesto, Oakdale or Ceres will replace undocumented workers if they are halted at the border or deported?
President Donald Trump campaigned and won by calling undocumented Mexicans “criminals” and “rapists” while promising to build a wall to keep them out. He has proposed hiring 15,000 immigration officers while expanding the categories of immigrants subject to deportation. He says the wall will cost $10 billion to $12 billion, but the Washington Post says it will cost at least $25 billion.
What is the political cost when policymakers are forced to ask the obvious question – if working while illegally here is a crime, aren’t those who hire the worker an accomplice? Why is there no public outcry against those who hire undocumented workers?
The Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 requires employers to verify immigration status, providing civil and criminal consequences for anyone who “knowingly hired” or “knowingly recruited” an undocumented person. Of course, employers always claim they did not “knowingly” hire undocumented workers.
We’ve got a lot of almonds to harvest in the Northern San Joaquin Valley, along with tomatoes, peaches, cherries, corn, grapes and so much more. Without workers who follow the harvest from Mexico north, who will do that work?
If every undocumented worker represents a brick, then employers who hire them have built their own wall to keep profits in … and uncomfortable truths out.
Teresa Saltos is a Modesto registered nurse and recent law school graduate.
Visiting Editor program
