Women’s March huge and hugely powerful

In many cities across the nation, no one was marching Saturday. That’s because the approved routes for the Women’s March became so choked with people that taking even a few steps became impossible.
So, in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C., “marchers” became standers. No matter. Even if all were standing still, Saturday’s display of feminine force was remarkably moving.
A University of Denver researcher, Erica Chenoweth, tried to track all of the demonstrations to gauge the numbers. She told vox.com that it could be the largest demonstration in U.S. history, drawing 3.5 million. Wikipedia listed demonstrations in all 50 states, including 22 in Alaska, eight in ultra-conservative Wyoming and 20 in Texas, with Austin’s protest drawing 50,000.
There were also at least 100 marches outside the United States – including demonstrations on all seven continents. That’s right, 95 selfied at McMurdo Station and another 30 at Paradise Bay. In Toronto (60,000), Seoul (350,000) and London (100,000) thousands more came out in solidarity.
It was all extremely colorful, with thousands carrying mostly clever signs, while many hundreds of thousands wore knitted pink “pussy” (think kitty) hats.
Naturally, California had more marches than anyone – 67, according to Wikipedia. Most were small, like the 300 who walked in Redding or the 78 in Yucca Valley. Others were mammoth – 150,000 in San Francisco, 100,000 in Oakland, 25,000 in San Jose, 50,000 in San Diego and, of course, the largest turnout anywhere in the world – 750,000 in Los Angeles.
With only a week to prep and organizing through social media, Modesto organizers got roughly 1,000 to walk through the rain to Graceada Park. That was more than showed up in Berkeley or Beverly Hills.
Critics can scoff or try to diminish what we all saw across the world, but they cannot explain away the millions of people who felt compelled to express themselves, making certain their voices would carry. Mostly, the “marchers” are upset with the promises and actions emanating from the nascent Donald Trump administration. The misogynistic and bullying overtones of his campaign are carrying over into appointments and policy moves, and that has made many women – including honorary co-chairwoman Dolores Huerta of Stockton – mad enough to act out.
In his first Twitter-pout, Trump tried to deflect attention from the march to his inauguration. Later, he allowed that “peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy.”
That more-appropriate tweet noted something truly remarkable: With all those millions marching across the globe, it was entirely “peaceful.” That was as true in New York and Los Angeles as it was in Modesto.
Instead of anger, the marchers used their mere presence and their frequently brilliant (and incredibly sarcastic) humor (check out the best signs) to make their points. Instead of shouts or confrontations with police, in city after city the protests created a party vibe.
We’re delighted this massive demonstration was peaceful. But if all these millions want to make a difference, their march can be only the beginning. No group in American history has ever given up political power without a fight. If even 1 percent of the marchers become active in local politics, making a commitment to make a difference, they won’t need cute hats and sarcastic signs. They’ll be marching into office.
Comments