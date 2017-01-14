Innovate, Educate, Celebrate – time to recognize our region’s educational excellence

What does inspiration look like?
It looks like zombies. It looks like happy feet. It looks like poetry. It looks like learning.
Hundreds of dedicated and utterly inspiring educators work in our midst. Every day, they are reaching and teaching students – not just their ABCs or math or how to code an application that helps carry us into the future, but teaching them to love learning.
Those teachers are also teaching students what it looks like to make a difference.
The Modesto Bee and Stanislaus Community Foundation recognize that we must “Focus on Futures,” and part of that is insisting on high-quality education. It’s utterly critical if our communities are ever to succeed.
What we didn’t realize was that some of the most innovative educators imaginable are already hard at work right here. And they’re accomplishing more than we thought possible.
Learning that, there’s only one thing left to do: Celebrate!
Our latest Bee Amplified! Event will celebrate those who innovate, who educate, who truly make a difference and, in the process, make us all better.
You’re invited – admission is free, but we ask you to reserve a seat – to the E.&J. Gallo Center for the Arts on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for “Innovate, Educate, Celebrate.” You’ll learn about some of the finest educational programs, teachers and mentors we’ve encountered. In the process, we’ll all learn about what’s happening in our region’s classrooms and in the hearts and minds of students.
These marvelous teachers, with the help of many others throughout our community, are preparing young minds, challenging old expectations and changing hearts.
Some of what we found is familiar. We’ve written about the incredible Davis High Language Institute and its dynamic director, Lindsey Bird. A winner of national awards and grants, her Modesto City Schools program doesn’t just drill English into the heads of eager immigrants; it changes lives. Those students are excited to tell you about it.
Others, you’ve likely never heard of. The teacher who turns math into wildly entertaining songs; the teachers who get kids on their feet; teachers who engage, excite and elevate. There are administrators, too, who establish programs for entire families, not just students. And the all-important business owners who mentor aspiring young people and provide opportunity. It’s clear that education takes place on both sides of any classroom door.
When the Foundation and The Bee put out the call for innovative educational programs, dozens of schools, teachers and others responded. Choosing just a few to highlight was beyond difficult, but also incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a great 90-minute celebration, but there were enough great programs to produce three more just like it.
In a companion publication (arriving Feb. 5), we’ll highlight “Innovate, Educate, Celebrate” participants, but try to offer glimpses of others doing equally excellent work.
Studies have shown that education and expectation are critical links to success not just of individuals, but of entire communities. Areas that become hubs of excellence also become magnets for the success that follows. That excellence always begins with education.
What teachers carry into the classroom gets carried out by their inspired students.
Who should come help us celebrate? Anyone with even a passing interest in our schools, but also those who have a stake in our community’s success. And that’s everyone.
If you’re an educator, our Bee Amplified! event will inspire you. If you’re a parent, it will thrill you to see what is happening in our classrooms. If you believe in our region’s potential, you’ll see how we’re going to realize it. If you’re just looking for entertainment, you won’t be disappointed.
Perhaps, with all these teachers and students on hand, you’ll learn what inspiration looks like. Here’s a hint: Inspiration looks like success.
Innovate, Educate, Celebrate
Bee Amplified and the Stanislaus Community Foundation are working to help recognize a few of the phenomenal educators, students, mentors and classroom-to-career programs taking place in our communities. A dozen educational programs from throughout the county ranging from those in first-grade to college classrooms.
What: Innovate, Educate, Celebrate
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, Mary Stuart Rogers Theater
Tickets: Free, but reservations requested at http://bit.ly/InnovateEducateCelebrate or through www.modbee.com/events
