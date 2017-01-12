Presidential tests Trump is already failing

President-elect Donald Trump’s true believers probably are satisfied that there’s no reason to worry about his relationship with Russia, or that the interests of his global business empire might someday conflict with the interests of our nation. They’re likely applauding his performance Wednesday: He sure gave it to those uppity, over-educated, fancy-pants reporters (snicker, snicker).
But it wasn’t just the media he thumbed his nose at; it was anyone who doesn’t buy into his narcissistic justifications for doing and saying whatever he wants.
The next commander in chief should not be disparaging the nation’s intelligence agencies, accusing them of leaking information and acting like “Nazi Germany.”
The most powerful man in America should not put his family business above the business of the people.
Even a thin-skinned billionaire should not attack every legitimate media organization that reports stories he doesn’t like. He’s not just heaping disdain on reporters, he’s showing contempt for anyone trying to learn the facts.
Trump’s first news conference in nearly six months came the day after reports surfaced that intelligence leaders gave him and President Barack Obama information that Russia has been collecting damaging information on Trump. The dossier includes unsubstantiated allegations – now all over the internet – of scandalous behavior and sordid business dealings. It very easily could be Russian disinformation – like the made-up story about a sex ring beneath a Washington D.C. pizza parlor.
Trump denied the most lurid allegations, calling them “fake news” fabricated by “sick” political opponents and citing Russian denials of complicity. But the reason the report is being taken seriously – and should be investigated – is that it could explain Trump’s dangerous friendliness toward Russia and his bewildering admiration for its president, Vladimir Putin. Even Wednesday, Trump said, speaking of himself in the third person: “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability.”
Trump dismisses our sitting president, disparages vanquished political opponents who have served with distinction, and declares some of those working to keep us safe as akin to Nazis ... but he craves affirmation from a planetary-scale thug and spymaster?
The intelligence briefing Obama and Trump got last week concluded that Russia hacked Democrats during the presidential campaign. The president-elect conceded that, but backtracked less than an hour later. He simply doesn’t take Russian interference in our election seriously – after all, it benefited Team Trump.
Nor does he take seriously enough the necessity to separate his business interests from our national interests. Saying he turned down a $2 billion deal with a developer in Dubai over the weekend, and that no projects will be done outside the U.S., isn’t enough. The competitive advantage the Trump organization will wield – no matter who runs the company – will be unprecedented. Every dispute, every negotiation will be settled on the Trump boys’ terms.
Trump’s attorney called it unfair to expect full divestment; that it would destroy the company he has spent his life building.
Next week, Trump will swear to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Which comes first, the nation or his brand? They’re not the same.
Yes, many Trump fans are gleeful each time a reporter, academic or “elite” gets a comeuppance. It’s one thing to rub his wealth, power and privilege in the face of reporters; it’s another to rub it on our Constitution.
Comments