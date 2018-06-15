America has sold its soul to the devil, and Republicans brokered the deal

Is it truly acceptable to take children from their parents’ arms and lock them in cages? Never knowing when or if they will see their parents again?
Donald Trump has murals of himself plastered on the walls so these children can see them from their cages. For what purpose?
Reminiscent of all dictators, right? And now he is praising Kim Jong Un, who has his own family members executed for speaking against him. Trump said of Kim, “he speaks and his people sit up and listen. I want my people to do that.”
We are not Trump’s people. In his mind he is already a dictator and we should do as he says. Does he know that if Kim’s people don’t sit up and listen they are imprisoned or executed? Is that what will happen here? Now we all know how Hitler took over. No one in his party had the backbone to stand up and say “this is wrong.” It is happening here. Where are the Republicans? What are they doing to stop this? America has given its soul to the devil.
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
