Election’s over, time to take down those signs

The candidates in the latest election all want us to believe they have our best interests at heart. They want us to believe they love their fellow citizens. But do you really love your community? Please take the time to clean up and take down your signs! The election is over. I’m tired of seeing your signs. The city of Modesto and surrounding areas don’t need more debris. Isn’t there an ordinance or something that states political signs must be taken down within a certain amount of time after an election? We will remember who cares enough to clean up after themselves.
Lorianne Nipper Murillo, Modesto
