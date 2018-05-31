I’m not asking for money, just to join me in support of these four candidates

In 1999, over 16,000 Modesto voters supported me to unseat an incumbent mayor. This time I am not asking for your vote. I’m asking you to change the status quo – once again. Please cast an informed vote in this election. Bringing about change cannot be done by any single candidate. It takes a combination of competent, moral and ethical candidates supported by citizens of the same mind. Let us work as partners for change for the benefit of our community. I suggest a vote be cast for the following candidates:
▪ Supervisor District 4 – Frank Damrell
▪ Supervisor District 3 – Terry Withrow
▪ District Attorney – John R. Mayne
▪ Sheriff/Coroner – Juan Alanis
If you decide to agree with me, let’s continue the fight. Please get involved and call your friends. One vote could determine the future of this community.
Carmen Sabatino, Modesto
