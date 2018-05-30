Madueno doesn’t have to read briefings about the Valley, she lives it

I have been actively involved in local politics for many years, and have had the pleasure to see the progression of Virginia Madueno both as a candidate, elected official, activist and person. There’s no doubt that we have many excellent candidates in the Congressional District 10 race, but Virginia is the one who can best represent us in Washington. She is from our district in every way. She knows firsthand the experiences many residents face. She doesn’t have to read summaries of the district written by consultants to know the struggles we face. She lives and breathes the Valley. She has the compassion, brilliance and energy that it will take both to win this race and to win for our district in DC.
I am confident that Virginia is the best choice for Congress. I ask you to join me in voting for her on June 5th!
Lise Talbott, Waterford
