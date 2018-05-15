Josh Harder is the kind of leader the Central Valley needs, deserves

Josh Harder has the intelligence and dedication to lead the Central Valley. His family has been living here for the past five generations, so he has deep roots and ties here. He graduated from Modesto High School, then attended Stanford University and got an advanced degree at Harvard. Now he has returned and is lecturing at MJC. Josh supports a clean, green environment and will work hard to achieve that. Josh also supports our Dreamers and their families that help our economy.
He will put a stop to Donald Trump’s plans to deport innocent people who deserve to live the American Dream. Josh has also worked with small businesses to achieve their economic goals and to thrive. Josh is a man of heart, intelligence and dedication who will lead the Central Valley to success.
Matthew Ochoa, Ceres
