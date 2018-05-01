I’m not buying what Escalon superintendent is peddling

Re “To value education means to fully fund it” (Page 7A, April 14): Beware false profits (not misspelled). The column form Ron Costa, Escalon Schools Superintendent, reported that 58 percent of Escalon’s children qualify for free or reduced lunch. These figures could well be inflated. I’ve heard from at least two EUSD cafeteria managers that all one has to do to qualify is fill out the application; no one is denied. They shared that some of the wealthiest families in the area “qualified” and were admonished by the state when questioned. Does it appear that over half our area families are in need?
He also notes the percentage of budget that goes to payroll; problem is while we’re paying for thoroughbreds, there’s many donkeys in the batch. With tenure and unions, they’re in the hammock for life. Then we get to pay unsustainable pensions.
Stop letting state agencies use children as bleeding heart paychecks. It’s like a magic show, perception is what one wants you to believe and what “freedom of the press” is willing to print.
Teachers and preachers are receiving a lot of bad press, but you can change churches. Make the same choice available for school children. The cream will rise to the top.
Grace Joyce, Escalon
