DA’s office needs a thorough sweeping, not just a light dusting

Re “DA’s office in turmoil; time for fresh start” (Page 1B, April 29): Patrick Kolasinski is the fresh start we need in the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office, not John R. Mayne.
Deputy DA Mayne says he can do the job better, but will he? He’s been part of the DA’s office longer than Fladager’s been DA, and hasn’t been much of a whistleblower until recently; continuously citing wasteful spending for new computer monitors and office furniture, plus the excessive turnover rate in the DA’s office, which shouldn’t be happening. That’s it? What about the length of time it takes to resolve a case? What about the current DA’s policy of putting less experienced prosecutors on cases where defendants are innocent so they “get the experience”?
Why should we vote for more of the same in Mayne when we clearly need someone who knows how to streamline processes to maximum efficiency, while keeping his employees productive and happy so they don’t leave?
Patrick Kolasinski is that person. He’s the one to clean up that office. He’s the fresh start we need; he will run it the way it’s intended – for the people.
Shelly Brawn, Oakdale
Comments