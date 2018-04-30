Harder will bring about the change so desperately needed in the Valley

As someone who’s lived in the Central Valley since I was born, one thing I want to see more than anything is change. I believe Josh Harder is the one candidate who will bring change to the Central Valley.
Our current representative has not done a good job representing the people of District 10. He puts his party ahead of the many men, women and children he was elected to represent. Nobody wants a representative who lies to his people and votes against something that could benefit them.
The people of District 10 need someone who will put them first, and I believe Harder will be able to do that. He will fight for Medicare for all, encourage fair and humane immigration reform, help the Dreamers, help create more jobs, create quality public schools for every child and protect the environment – because, let’s be honest here, we only have one planet.
With his priorities, I assure you that we will see change coming to the Central Valley.
Aaliyah Perez, Ceres
