NRA thinks kids don’t matter; they’re going to learn differently

Your article “NRA host chides parkland teens” (Page A6, March 25) really opened my eyes. It amazes me how a company can treat a group of kids so terrible. It’s sad that the NRA says “No one would know your names if a student gunman didn’t kill three staff members and 14 students” as the kids’ lives don’t matter. They are finding every excuse not to do anything about the guns. I agree with student David Hogg about how the government is a sick and broken system and needs to be fixed.
Alexys Reyes, Modesto
