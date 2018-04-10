Swimming, water polo are better sports for kids

Junior highs, high schools and even local colleges put a high emphasis on sports, but why not on aquatics? According to Stanford Children’s Health, “In the U.S., about 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries occur each year.”
A large chunk of these injuries come from sports such as football and basketball due to heavy contact. So why is there not a higher emphasis on lower risk watersports, especially here in the valley where heat is a serious factor? There is a way to lower chances of injury in sports because the water takes a lot of stress off the body. Swimming has been proven to be the best form of exercise, and for those who still crave the adrenaline rush of a contact sports, water polo offers an extreme challenge, without so much risk of serious injury.
When your children want to start playing competitive sports, encourage them to look off the field and into the pool.
Henry Masellis, Modesto
