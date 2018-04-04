Domestic violence an often-tragic precursor to mass shootings

It is only early April, the first 90 days of the year, and there have already been 57 mass shootings (defined as three more killed or injured in a public place) in the United States.
There were three in the first three days of April. Still, that’s a better pace than 2017, when we had 346 shootings shootings, or nearly one a day.
Many of these shootings have very strong origins in relationships where domestic violence is present. According to a study published by Everytown in 2016, in “54 percent of these incidents, the perpetrator shot an intimate partner or family member.”
This does not surprise any of us who work with victims of domestic violence.
If there is a gun present in the home, the likelihood that the victim will be shot and killed “increases fivefold,” according to a study done at Johns Hopkins University. Any member of law enforcement will flat out confirm that domestic calls are dangerously unpredictable; a gun ratchets up that danger level.
Haven is a non-profit which has offered services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Stanislaus County since the late 1970s.
Janette Garcia, Haven’s Prevention Program manager, offered unique insight into this model: “When the shooter is a person of color, it’s terrorism. When the shooter is a white male, it’s mental illness. Gun violence is not about mental health, it’s about power and control.”
These relationships are not based on love and respect; they are laced with the toxic desire to control one’s spouse or partner.
In each of these shootings, there were obvious red flags and warnings weeks before the event. Violating an order of protection is one. If an order of protection is granted, the respondent is required to turn over all guns in their possession. But the order often falls through the cracks, leaving many victims in imminent danger.
Perpetrators are often impulsive and have hair-trigger tempers. Put a weapon into the mix, and it’s a recipe for disaster. Worse, many states have a “girlfriend” exception when it comes time to turning in weapons. The couple must be married in order for the perpetrator to be forced to turn in weapons.
An incident of choking or strangulation is another major red flag. It indicates the partner has little compunction about taking that last fatal step – murder.
Substance abuse is another warning sign – a drunk or high perpetrator is dangerously unpredictable.
This is not a mandate for gun control and or to revoke the Second Amendment. Individuals who have been ordered to stay away from their intimate partners should not have access to any weapons, much less automatic ones.
There needs to be stricter oversight when it comes to restraining orders and domestic violence convictions. If we do not, sadly, we will continue to suffer from this plague of mass shootings. We cannot continue to keep our heads in the sand and ignore this escalating pattern of violence. The buck stops here.
Kathleen Rowe-Glendon is a former Bee visiting editor and a community activist. Email columns@modbee.com.
