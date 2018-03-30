Harder will protect Medicare, Social Security from GOP’s greedy hands

The other day, a fellow senior wondered aloud if Josh Harder was too young to represent us in Congress. I told her that I thought his youth was an asset, not a liability. His generation is sensitive to the problems of his grandparents, especially their concern that the incumbent has not pledged to leave Medicare and Social Security intact. Jeff Denham has voted for a huge budget likely to produce a funding gap which his fellow Republicans will want to pave over with cuts to what they call “entitlements” – i.e., Medicare and Social Security. We all know that Social Security is not an entitlement, it is our own hard-earned money held by the government.
Harder studied economics, he knows seniors paid into the programs. Seniors earned the benefits; they were not given to them.
Harder is of an age that he sees everyone as his equal. When he hears an Hispanic name he thinks of a peer, not an employee. That’s important to me.
Harder will do the right thing for us seniors. He will get my vote on June 5 and again on Nov. 6.
Gina Parra Bentayeb, Newman
