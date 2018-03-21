Biggest losers in federal budget? People who need health care

If anything can be said about the last year, it is that people will fight when they believe their healthcare has been endangered. They must continue the fight.
One of President Donald Trump’s primary goals – fully supported by House Speaker Paul Ryan and many Republicans like Rep. Jeff Denham – was to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the law designed to provide healthcare coverage for all Americans.
But voters in Denham’s 10th Congressional District were not fooled. Hundreds came to a meeting last April to express dismay over Denham’s opposition to the ACA.
By trying to destroy the ACA – without any viable replacement – Denham was endangering the availability of medical services to many of the very people who elected him.
The ACA survived the attack in Congress, but this year the Republican tax overhaul crippled the ACA. Now Denham and his colleagues are mounting another attack on healthcare – this time more stealthily, through the budget process that requires Congress to “pay” for recent tax reductions (given mostly to the wealthy) through budget cuts. Many of the House budget cuts will further jeopardize healthcare for people in Denham’s district and across America.
To divert attention, Congress is allowing some companies to offer cheap policies that lack the requirement to provide comprehensive coverage. This is reckless and wrong.
Prior to the 2010 enactment of the ACA, I saw the damage done by such policies in my role as transplant coordinator at University of California, San Francisco – the UC system’s teaching hospital and healthcare campus. Insurance limits were so restrictive in some policies that people had to decide between following their physicians’ instructions or spending down their last assets to be eligible for Medi-Cal.
Before the ACA, illness was the leading cause of bankruptcy in America. Under the ACA, medical-related bankruptcies dropped by half, from 1.54 million to 770,846, according to Money magazine. Patients were often unaware of how prohibitive their coverage was until they faced catastrophic illness.
The coverage limitations built into these new, cheaper health insurance policies are devastating to people who need healthcare.
Sure, these exclusions are enticing because they lower insurance rates. But pre-existing illness clauses and coverage maximums shift risk through higher rates to individuals who can’t bear the cost: the elderly, people with cancer, heart disease or chronic illness and those disabled by accidents.
This is why I can’t buy Denham’s statement in May, after voting for ACA repeal, that “All Americans should have the freedom to choose a healthcare plan that works best for their family.”
Sabotaging affordable healthcare is irresponsible. It is disingenuous to suggest that being able to buy a plan that fails to provide coverage is somehow a “choice” that “works” for families.
I’ve seen what cut-rate policies do to families. I never want to go back there.
Years ago, I consoled a man who lost his wife after a long battle with cancer. His grief was multiplied when he discovered their insurance had benefit caps, leaving him with $500,000 of uncovered medical expenses. He and his wife were hardworking, middle-class Americans who had done everything to be responsible citizens – including carrying “good insurance.”
Though policies with maximums and pre-existing illness clauses are illegal under the ACA, the federal budget plan includes proposals to bring them back. Those policies are bad, and should not be offered.
Elected officials have to answer for their performances (or lack thereof) in election years. I expect people like Rep. Denham will try to keep healthcare in the background as long as possible to divert voters’ attention from an area in which they have so clearly failed to heed their constituents.
But now it’s our turn to vote. We need policymakers who consider comprehensive healthcare for Americans a top priority.
Bridget Mazzini is a retired registered and oncology nurse, care coordinator at UCSF and member of the American Medical Writers Association. She wrote this for The Modesto Bee. Email: bmazzinihcfa@gmail.com
