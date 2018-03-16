Why has Congress prevented research into gun violence?

Congressman Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and I don’t see eye-to-eye on many things.
But finding out how to keep Americans safe should be common ground for everyone in this country – regardless of party.
Unfortunately in Washington, that’s not the case when it comes to gun violence.
Washington Republicans won’t stand up for universal background checks, banning bump stocks and other common-sense approaches. I can’t imagine sitting back and watching children being gunned down across our country in their schools without doing anything to stop it.
Unfortunately with Orlando, Las Vegas, and now Parkland, that is what this Congress has done repeatedly when it comes to massacres committed with guns.
After passage of the Dickey Amendment by Congress in 1996, the Centers for Disease Control was restricted from using federal funds to even research gun violence. This has hindered public health research in finding evidence-based solutions to this unique American tragedy. Congress can’t make policy based on life-saving information because the Dickey Amendment stands in the way of collecting information in the first place.
There is hope. A bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives currently has seven Republicans co-sponsors. It’s called the Gun Violence Prevention Act. Unfortunately Rep. Denham isn’t one of the co-sponsors.
Does Rep. Denham care more about getting an “A” rating from the NRA than making informed decisions that can protect the lives of innocent Americans?
I’m not asking him to be bold. I’m not asking him to have a fraction of the courage so many of the survivors of gun violence demonstrate each and every day. I’m only asking Rep. Denham to use some common sense and stop prohibiting the CDC from researching gun violence.
Seven of his House Republican colleagues have co-sponsored this bill and he needs to join them.
We can reduce the mass shooting epidemic if we let experts have the power to find evidence-based solutions and elect representatives that rise up and confront the NRA lobbyists who stand in the way.
From dismantling the progress made in reducing the number of uninsured Americans, to ignoring our intelligence community’s consensus on Russian election meddling, and to neglecting to pass even basic gun-safety laws, Congressional Republicans have stymied evidence and facts in their decision making.
It’s well past time we brought some real Central Valley common sense and sanity back to the decision making process in Washington. That’s why I entered this race.
Virginia Madueño is former mayor of Riverbank and a candidate opposing Jeff Denham in California’s 10th Congressional District.
