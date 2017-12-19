Patricia Landucci: There should be age limits on government

Re “At 80, give them all psych exams” (Letters, Dec. 15): No thank you. I am not giving a cognitive neuropsychiatric exam at a cost of $10,000 to evaluate anyone 80 years old each year to evaluate for impairment. For heaven’s sake, you can see and hear some of the impairments these folks have without giving them a psych exam. These 80-year-olds in our three branches of government should retire. In fact anyone 75 years and older should retire. They will get a really nice retirement package they probably set up themselves. They then can sit back, travel, relax with their families and enjoy their golden years.
In fact, all three branches of government should have term limits. Everything else in our government has term limits, so why should some of these folks have life-time jobs?
Patricia Landucci, Modesto
