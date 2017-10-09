H. Dieter Renning: Tiny tax of enormous importance to libraries

Regarding Measure S, the renewal of the one-eighth cent library sales tax: I urge everybody to vote “yes”! Consider how much of a burden this tax is: When you spend $1, the library tax amounts to less than a penny! When you spend $10, the tax is less than a dime! And when you spend $100, the tax amounts to less than one buck! I think that even the low-income folks among us can afford it. On the other side, the revenue from this tax provides almost 90 percent of the county libraries’ budget!
So, vote Yes on Measure S. And be sure to VOTE!
H. Dieter Renning, Turlock
