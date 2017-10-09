Opinion

Michael Fuller: Why is Safeway making it so difficult to redeem recyclables?

October 09, 2017 12:54 PM

There is a discreet sign next to the south doors of the Turlock Safeway store stating: “We are required to redeem all CRV beverages containers within this store.” However, they have had a new rule since about July 1; they redeem such containers only on Tuesdays.

Only on Tuesdays! There’s a bright yellow sign at the customer service desk announcing this change. If you read down far enough, you learn they do recycling only from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.!

It would be nice to know: a) why the store is required to redeem all CRV containers, and b) how it could possibly recycle all such containers in a mere 15 minutes a week. It brings to mind the saying about following the letter of the law instead of the spirit of the law.

Michael Fuller, Turlock

