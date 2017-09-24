Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:33 Fatality at Pentecost Drive and Kiernan in Modesto 4:31 A Decade Ago: Marie Gallo talks about opening of Gallo Center for the Arts 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

