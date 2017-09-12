Do you go bananas when people sit out the national anthem? This is for you

More Videos 1:03 Solar eclipse Pause 1:41 These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 0:09 Temperatures won't be as hot across Northern California this week 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 0:21 Hurricane Irma storm surge crashes through doorway in Anguilla 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 Colin Kaepernick started the movement to sit out the national anthem last year as a way to protest racism and inequality. For their first games this season, several more NFL players followed his lead. Colin Kaepernick started the movement to sit out the national anthem last year as a way to protest racism and inequality. For their first games this season, several more NFL players followed his lead. Neil Nakahodo and Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star

