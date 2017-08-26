Kaepernick the quarterback is now Kaepernick the martyr. NFL only has itself to blame

More Videos 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Pause 2:03 Painters rock Modesto 3:27 Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:53 The Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:08 Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 1:46 Watch players, coaches talk about Modesto's win over Modesto Christian 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 1:53 Watch highlights of Modesto High's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian 2:21 Dave Wallace gives heartfelt tribute to fallen officer at candlelight vigil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP