Chuck Boday: If Trump can’t see harm in those statues, what else is he missing?

Donald Trump’s logic escapes me. After the terrible events in Charlottesville, he stated that the statues and monuments depicting the confederacy’s so-called heroes are part of American history. He asked what would be next, removing a statue of George Washington?
Am I missing something? Are there statues of King George and redcoat soldiers scattered around on the east coast as memorials to the people who still think we should be part of England? That’s part of our history also. The Civil War was a terrible time in our country. Americans killing Americans; it doesn’t get much worse than that. The confederates states lost. Why can’t we move on? But Trump doesn’t see it, I guess? What else he is missing?
Chuck Boday, Modesto
