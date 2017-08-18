Opinion

Chuck Boday: If Trump can’t see harm in those statues, what else is he missing?

August 18, 2017 12:38 PM

UPDATED August 18, 2017 01:03 PM

Donald Trump’s logic escapes me. After the terrible events in Charlottesville, he stated that the statues and monuments depicting the confederacy’s so-called heroes are part of American history. He asked what would be next, removing a statue of George Washington?

Am I missing something? Are there statues of King George and redcoat soldiers scattered around on the east coast as memorials to the people who still think we should be part of England? That’s part of our history also. The Civil War was a terrible time in our country. Americans killing Americans; it doesn’t get much worse than that. The confederates states lost. Why can’t we move on? But Trump doesn’t see it, I guess? What else he is missing?

Chuck Boday, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Solar eclipse

    Outside of Makanda, Illinois, a 12-hour drive from the Coast, we see darkness in the middle of the day

Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Mike Dunbar: Time for county officials to ban people from our rivers 1:01

Mike Dunbar: Time for county officials to ban people from our rivers

View More Video