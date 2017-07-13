Darleen Patrick: Jeff Denham, why are you helping Trump sell us out to Putin?

I am a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Cold War under both Republican and Democrat presidents. I was a non-commissioned officer with a 98GRU MOS (Russian linguist specializing in Signals Intelligence). I held a security clearance at the level of Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information. I conducted Russian radio intercept and intelligence analysis. I understood the threat Russia presented to my country then and I understand it now.
I am appalled at the disregard our President has for the current Russian threat, as well as his disdain for anyone who calls him out on it. Perhaps even more than that, I am sickened by the complicity of my congressman, Rep. Jeff Denham.
Denham touts his military service and claims to champion the best interests of his veteran constituents. But his silence while the current administration sells my country to Putin is what disappoints and shames me the most. What will it take, Jeff Denham, for you to break your silence and become the veteran hero you want us to think you are? What will it take for you to tell this administration, “Enough!”?
Your silence is deafening. Your complicity is shameful.
Darleen Patrick, Riverbank
Comments