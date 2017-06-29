Do we still believe in free speech? Only until we disagree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Mike Dunbar: Time for county officials to ban people from our rivers Pause 0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter 0:44 Mike Dunbar: State's glass woefully empty when it comes to water storage 0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting 3:51 Kevin Carroll of Modesto Gospel Mission talks about homeless issue 2:33 Modesto Bee Opinion editor Mike Dunbar offers 3 election takeaways 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 0:15 Here's how it will heat up heading into the weekend 1:59 Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment? Meta Viers McClatchy

