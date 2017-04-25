Opinion

April 25, 2017 12:33 PM

Zach Abdul: We might not always agree, but proud Heath Flora represents me

Last week Assemblymen Heath Flora attended Turlock Government Night (in Denair) and an Immigration Panel in Modesto. I am of Arabic minority and a blue-collar worker here in the Modesto area. I did not originally vote for Flora, but he impressed me with his ability to answer constituents questions – even if it wasn’t the answer we wanted to hear. I can now say I am proud to have Heath Flora as my Assemblymen, even if we disagree on some issues.

It is important to have a quality of integrity, character and leadership in our elected representatives. I want to thank Flora for actually having real discussions with those he represents.

Zach Abdul, Waterford

