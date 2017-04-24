Carolyn Padlo: Laura’s Law gives communities another tool in helping mentally ill

Picture a scene that has happened in Modesto these past years. A young lady who formerly had a quality life becomes seriously mentally ill and refuses treatment. She loses everything and her elderly mother finds her sneaking into the backyard to sleep. The mother is distraught because the daughter is psychotic.
Tne National Alliance on Mental Illness is sponsoring Randall Hagar to speak about a program called Assisted Outreach Treatment, known as Laura’s Law. It provides the community with about another way to help. The difference in this program from what the mental health department is now using is that a judge declares the person gravely disabled and offers him or her treatment. The individual can refuse it, but the professionals and the judge try to assist them in realizing it is best to get medical help.
The program will be at the Franklin and Downs Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., April 27, from 5:30-8 p.m. It is free to the public. We believe it is just another tool to help individuals have a quality life and help families. Call the NAMI office for more information at 209 558-4555.
Carolyn Padlo, Modesto
