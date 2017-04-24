Opinion

Bruce Parker: Paul Tischer was a true gift to performing arts in Modesto

Re “Celebrating Paul Tischer and 50 years of Modesto theater” (Page 8C, April 21): Bravo Paul Tischer! I was in the cast of the first Modesto Youth Theater production (“The Boy Friend”) 50 years ago as well as the first “Oliver!” and also worked as a costume designer for several productions. The grounding we received as young actors and designers from Mr. Tischer was extraordinary then and it is inspirational now, especially at a time when the arts are essentially ignored as part of basic education. Paul has always had a special connection to inspire young performers and he has set many of us on a quest for professionalism over these 50 years.

I enjoyed the article in The Bee with photos of past productions and especially seeing Paul still hard at work. Though I am 67 years old now, and Paul and I are only eight years apart in age, to me he will always be “Mr. Tischer” – the consummate professional in his craft and a true gift to the performing arts in Modesto.

Bruce Parker, Seattle, WA

