Wayne Adler: We’d have more respect for Denham if he had some answers

My representative stands there in front of 1,000 people telling us he would stay until all questions were answered. I was willing to stay all night to ask my few questions. Every time Jeff promised to stay he told us we need to be respectful. I found many times he was more disrespectful than any member of the crowd. Jeff told a teacher he was surprised she did not understand charter school details. I felt sad he treated a hard-working teacher with disrespect. Why did Jeff not know that California is not a right-to-work state? After all this, Jeff labeled the crowd disrespectful and I did not get my questions answered again.
Wayne Adler, Manteca
