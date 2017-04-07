Syria attack justified; but what’s next?

Horrified like the rest of us by the children slaughtered in a chlorine/sarin gas attack in Syria, President Donald Trump drew his line in the sand. He retaliated with 59 Tomahawk missiles that destroyed a Syrian military air base from which the chemical attack was likely launched.
“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” the president said Thursday night.
He’s right. The best outcome is that this limited strike will stop Bashar al-Assad from using chemical weapons again and maybe even discourage him from killing civilians with barrel bombs. But now that Trump has vented his outrage and backed up his tough talk with Tomahawks, what comes next?
Does the White House have a strategy to end a six-year civil war that has killed 400,000 and created a humanitarian and refugee crisis? Has the administration changed its mind about removing Assad, a brutal and bloodthirsty dictator?
Last week, Rex Tillerson, Trump’s secretary of state, said that removing Assad was up to the Syrian people. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley echoed those thoughts. Assad apparently took those comments as tacit permission to do as he pleased with rebel Syrians, so he attacked with gas. The Tomahawk attack proved him wrong.
But by directly targeting Assad’s regime for the first time, we are now involved in this awful civil war.
Syria condemned the strike as an act of “aggression” and a violation of international law. So did its patron, Russia, whose prime minister said the missiles came “within an inch” of a clash with its military.
Does that mean U.S. pilots and about 1,000 soldiers at greater risk?
The use gas was criminal. As justified as the strike was, we don’t believe the American public wants another ground war in the Middle East. What should follow the strike, then, is diplomacy in both Damascus and Moscow with the possibility of more humanitarian aid for those fleeing the war. Perhaps the President could take Syria off the list of countries on his refugee ban, welcoming the women and children he’s trying to save from being gassed.
Congressional leaders supported the strike, but Trump must get Congress’ authorization for any further military action.
Syria was President Barack Obama’s biggest foreign policy failure. He drew a “red line” in the sand against use of chemical weapons in 2012, but failed to act decisively after Assad killed more than 1,400 in 2013. Obama postponed a strike to seek congressional authorization; when it didn’t come he worked out a deal with Russia to oversee Syria’s destruction of those weapons.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared that Russia failed to live up to the agreement. “Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent,” he told reporters. He’s right.
This strike will likely give Trump a boost in the polls and might distract from his legislative failures. But he has embarked on a perilous course. This is war and peace, it’s the Middle East, Russia and Iran are involved, and it’s really complicated. The president needs the support of the American people. But he has squandered his credibility by spreading falsehoods on tweeting out often juvenile threats and lies.
We can only hope the gravity of what he just ordered will change Trump. A serious president would devise a real Syria strategy and convince Congress and the American people it is in our national interest. We’re waiting.
Comments