He was dirty, had poor grades and his spirit was broken. Then Ms. Dades stepped in

I used to think I would do anything for my students, especially the ones who can’t do for themselves. But nothing I’ve heard before compares to what Beth Dades, currently teaching at Clubview Elementary, has done for one child in particular.
About 10 years ago, while at Fox Elementary, Ms. Dades met third-grader DJ when he was placed in her special education classroom, not because he truly had learning disabilities, but because no one knew exactly what to do with him. Constantly disheveled, all-the-time dirty, and under-performing in his schoolwork, DJ was more the product of extreme poverty than he was a deficit in cognition.
DJ had a dreadful fear of the dark because he went to sleep on a dirt floor in a home with only one lightbulb. DJ hoarded things at school and clung to what little he had because his parents would sell anything he was given in order to fund their drug addiction. DJ hated hot dogs because that’s all he ate at home since they were the easiest to steal. DJ felt isolated by his peers because his little face was stained with dirt, his clothes were tattered and few, and his little spirit was broken.
That is until Ms. Dades got ahold of him.
Mere days in the care of Beth Dades and DJ’s life began an upswing. She spotted his despairing condition and took action. First, she spoke life into the young man, comforting his fears and encouraging him to fight for himself. Then, she called momma. Ms. Dades candidly spoke about DJ’s desperation, while momma sat and listened from her own apparent hopeless situation. Her motherly instinct still intact despite years of drug use, momma clung to the words of the caring teacher. “Thank you so much, Ms. Dades. I’ll do better.”
But momma didn’t.
In fact, weeks later Ms. Dades heard that the Department of Family and Children’s Services was on its way to assume custody of little DJ. Beth rushed to the home. In desperation, DJ’s parents cried out, “Please don’t let them take our boy. Do something, Ms. Dades.” So, she did.
When DFCS arrived, DJ’s parents signed over temporary custody to Ms. Dades — a teacher who doesn’t clock out at 3:30 or leave her love for students at school when the final bell rings. But a teacher who assumed custody of a student who would grow up in the system and lose any hope of a fighting chance. That kind of teacher.
For six months DJ stayed with Ms. Dades and her family. He had a soft bed, new clothes, a bath tub, a night light, his own toys, and dinners without hot dogs. Momma went to rehab.
DJ moved on, but kept in contact with Ms. Dades. Along the way, he was shuffled between family members, pressured into drugs by his own father, and ultimately quit school at age 16.
When Ms. Dades found out, the passionate teacher hunted him down. She convinced him to make a better choice, so DJ went back to school and got his GED. He will be joining the military in just a few weeks, and a certain third-grade teacher couldn’t be more proud.
DJ is another life saved by the relentless pursuit of a public educator, and Beth Dades is the kind of teacher we certainly need more of these days.
