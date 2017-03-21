Charles D. Wilkinson: Where is the re-bar in the Oroville Dam spillway?

When I see pictures and TV coverage of the Oroville Dam and its spillway, I question the absence of re-bar or steel mesh sticking out of the broken slabs of concrete. When we have an earthquake, bridges and other concrete buildings and support structures all have steel and re-bar sticking out of the broken sections.
We pour a driveway or house slab and they have re-bar and or steel mesh embedded in the concrete. Why don’t see evidence of this at the Oroville site?
Charles D. Wilkinson, Modesto
