Doug Estes: Bee should me more concerned with wiretapping accusations

Re “Hacking foes, not us, is part of CIA’s job” (Page 9A, March 10): In your editorial, you write “Still, it would be worth a congressional inquiry to make certain the CIA isn’t overstepping its mandate. In fact, it would be a far better way to spend our representatives’ time than looking into trumped-up accusations that Obama authorized a wiretap of Trump Tower.” Why would you say “trumped up accusations”? Do you think the Democrats would never do such a thing? Don’t you remember the IRS going after Republicans? Or the Fox journalists being investigated? Or the press corps phones being tapped? Or Gen. Mike Flynn being wire tapped at the Trump Tower? I hope you are as unconcerned and forgiving when the Trump administration starts wiretapping Democrats and liberal news outlets as you are with the Obama administration. Not that the Trump administration would do that.
Doug Estes, Modesto
Editor’s note: Phone records of Associated Press reporters were confiscated by federal investigators in 2013 as part of an investigation in government leaks. Accusations by White House spokesman Sean Spicer that Fox News reporter James Rosen’s phones were tapped were denied by Rosen and others.
