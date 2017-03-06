Darleen Patrick: I’ve got questions, but so far Denham has provided no answers

Jeff Denham isn’t doing enough! Denham’s response to his constituents is severely lacking. I have tried many ways to get meaningful answers from him: two tele-town halls, one local town hall, two demonstrations (outside residence/outside office), regular calls to his DC and local offices, and numerous emails.
Yet I have been unsuccessful in having a conversation with him. I was not able to ask even one question. I would like relevant and informative answers on:
▪ His stance on the ACA
▪ What he is doing to protect gay/transgender rights?
▪ His position regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions?
Email responses I have received are form letters that do nothing to answer my questions. When I ask his staff where Rep. Denham stands, they say he has not made a statement on these issues.
I am a US Army veteran, born in California and a resident for 23 years. When do I get honest answers to my questions?
Rep. Denham has promised to have a town hall in Turlock “in a few weeks.” I would like to know concretely when and where this will take place, and I would like to see Rep. Denham there this time.
Darleen Patrick, Riverbank
