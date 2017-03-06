Opinion

March 6, 2017 3:42 PM

Darleen Patrick: I’ve got questions, but so far Denham has provided no answers

Jeff Denham isn’t doing enough! Denham’s response to his constituents is severely lacking. I have tried many ways to get meaningful answers from him: two tele-town halls, one local town hall, two demonstrations (outside residence/outside office), regular calls to his DC and local offices, and numerous emails.

Yet I have been unsuccessful in having a conversation with him. I was not able to ask even one question. I would like relevant and informative answers on:

▪ His stance on the ACA

▪ What he is doing to protect gay/transgender rights?

▪ His position regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions?

Email responses I have received are form letters that do nothing to answer my questions. When I ask his staff where Rep. Denham stands, they say he has not made a statement on these issues.

I am a US Army veteran, born in California and a resident for 23 years. When do I get honest answers to my questions?

Rep. Denham has promised to have a town hall in Turlock “in a few weeks.” I would like to know concretely when and where this will take place, and I would like to see Rep. Denham there this time.

Darleen Patrick, Riverbank

Related content

Opinion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos