James Nelson: Calling out Jeff Denham for ducking his constituents

My wife and I recently attended a meeting with two of Rep. Jeff Denham’s representatives in Tracy. For more than 1 1/2 hours more than 25 people asked questions and could not get answers as to where the congressman stood on any of the important issues including Affordable Care Act, Medicade, Medicare or Social Security reform – as well as nearly any other issue. We were told they would get back to us to answer our questions.
Just called his Modesto office to inquire if the congressman would be available next week during his District Work Period only to be told that he was not having any town hall meetings and the office was not giving out his schedule. My suggestion is that as many people as possible show up at his office in Modesto on Tuesday and Thursday to force our representative to answer questions – in person – from the people that he is paid to represent.
James Nelson, Tracy
