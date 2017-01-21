Youth focus on a brighter future, but need help to grasp it

Do communities such as those in Stanislaus County stand a chance in the new economy?
Our region has been blessed with a sturdy economic backbone: agriculture. Water has brought contentment, health and, to some, much wealth. But we also face considerable challenges.
We must reduce poverty and increase opportunities for all – in particular for young people. In an economy dependent on one major industry, we face growing workforce competition, dramatically shifting demographics, very low college completion rates, “brain drain,” a tepid entrepreneurial environment and persistent poverty.
Despite these challenges, we believe Stanislaus not only stands a chance in the new economy, but has a powerful case for prosperity – but only if we unite to support our children in their journey from cradle to career.
This arc has multiple points in a child’s life, from the moment they’re born, to meaningful relationships with caring adults, through their schooling years and, ultimately, as they enter the workforce.
California faces a shortfall of college-educated workers in the next decade and that shortfall will deeply affect Stanislaus County. Consider:
▪ The number of jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree is expected to increase. Baby boomers are retiring at a rate of 10,000 per day nationally. These retirees include teachers, accountants, managers and others.
▪ Only 1 in 6 Stanislaus residents 25 or older has a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 1 in 3 across all of California.
▪ 84 of every 100 ninth-graders in Stanislaus County will graduate from high school, but only 19 of them will complete college within six years.
▪ By 2025, 2.3 million California jobs – teachers, nurses, doctors, public administrators, etc. – will go unfilled because there are too few college degree holders.
Encouraging more high school graduates to complete four-year college degrees will make a material impact on our future.
Some promising statistics:
▪ The higher the education level of a region’s residents, the greater the impact on the region’s economy.
▪ Studies show that if each employed person in Stanislaus County got an additional year of education, our county’s GDP could jump $2.8 billion.
A well-educated, well-paid populace generates the need for the goods and services that drive and diversify our economy. In his celebrated study of cultural and economic mobility, “The New Geography of Jobs,” UC Berkeley economist Enrico Moretti wrote, “To remain prosperous, a society needs to keep climbing the innovation ladder.”
He noted that in successful communities, like Silicon Valley, “high-tech jobs are the cause of local prosperity” but “the doctors, lawyers, roofers and yoga teachers are the effect.”
The McClatchy Co. and The Modesto Bee are committed to quality journalism, free expression and community service. So The Bee is partnering with the Stanislaus Community Foundation in an unprecedented effort to change this dialogue. We call it Focus on Futures.
Focus on Futures fits snugly under the wing of the Stanislaus Community Foundation’s Stanislaus Futures, which is supported by the statewide College Futures Foundation in partnership with Stanislaus County Office of Education.
With local philanthropists and our partners in education and business, Stanislaus Futures and Focus on Futures will provide “last dollar in” scholarships to college-bound students who demonstrate financial need. This will help fill a much-needed gap between a student’s financial aid package and the true cost of college.
The Modesto Bee will create an expansive media campaign to raise awareness, celebrate success and drive scholarship funds.
That’s one reason we’re presenting Innovate, Educate, Celebrate on Feb. 8 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. It’s a chance to see what some of our most innovative educators are doing to challenge, teach and inspire young people in our community.
Aligning with community leaders and forward-looking businesses, Focus on Futures will reach area students who demonstrate both need and promise. Our investor/partners will have a deep interest in enriching the lives of young people in Stanislaus and a strong commitment to seeing them graduate from college, bringing all the advantages that accrue to the community when that happens.
The Stanislaus Community Foundation will administer the scholarships to assure the money is well invested and awarded. It will assess a family’s expected contribution and overall aid received by the student before awarding scholarship dollars. As importantly, through the statewide College Futures Foundation, we’ll be able to determine how scholarship kids are doing over time; whether and when they graduate.
The Bee will bring its unrivaled reach and influence to bear on the issues with a broad multimedia and multiplatform awareness campaign, making readers aware of the complicated challenges and impediments facing our many first-generation college students. The Bee will also herald the efforts of Focus on Futures investments, telling the positive and hopeful story about purposeful change.
The long-term goal is developing engaged, productive, upwardly mobile citizens who stay in the region and become its leaders.
As the year progresses, we’ll continue to showcase the work and update you on our progress, culminating with the first Focus on Futures scholarships. We hope you’ll join us to change the future path of our region for the better by affecting simple, lasting and positive change through strategic, needs-based scholarships for Stanislaus County young people.
To learn more about Stanislaus Futures, go to www.beefocusonfutures.com and www.StanislausFutures.org. Marian Kaanon is president and CEO of the Stanislaus Community Foundation; Ken Riddick is publisher and president of The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star.
Innovate, Educate, Celebrate
Bee Amplified and the Stanislaus Community Foundation are working to help recognize a few of the phenomenal educators, students, mentors and classroom-to-career programs taking place in our communities – a dozen educational programs from throughout the county ranging from those in first-grade to college classrooms.
What: Innovate, Educate, Celebrate
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, Mary Stuart Rogers Theater
Tickets: Free, but reservations requested at http://bit.ly/InnovateEducateCelebrate or through www.modbee.com/events
