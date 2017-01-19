Trump exhibiting cluelessness with Russia remarks

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

2:27 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 16

1:34 Art Play Sculpture's Future In Jeopardy

0:39 Tree down on Claus Road near Riverbank