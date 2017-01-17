Sharyn Brown: My top priorities don’t appear on Jeff Denham’s list

A mailer that I just received from Rep. Jeff Denham requested my opinion on which issues, from a list, are a priority to me. Social Security and Medicare were not on the list. According to reputable sources, Republicans led by Paul Ryan are planning to cut both programs – ostensibly because they are broken or unsustainable. One solution: lift the cap on the payroll taxes and both will become financially sound for decades.
Given that these are proven, low-cost means for the basis of retirement income and health insurance for millions, why cut them or privatize them and jeopardize all the people who depend on them? Rep. Denham, if you are supporting these cuts, I think you owe all of us an explanation and definitely a warning that they are threatened. Though older or disabled, we have voices and we vote.
So do our families and friends that know how we depend on a stable monthly benefit and dependable medical coverage.
So since you asked, don’t cut Social Security or Medicare. And please make sure you discuss where these programs stand in your communications with your constituents. Or are you afraid of what you might hear?
Sharyn Brown, Modesto
Comments